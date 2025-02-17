Pariksha Pe Charcha: Mary Kom, Avani, Suhas share insights on discipline & focus with students

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Building on the enriching discussions initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the seventh episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 aired on Monday, featuring legendary athletes Mary Kom, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Avani Lekhara, engaged with students and shared inspiring insights on discipline, focus and resilience.

"Our sportspersons inspire us with their resilience, focus and winning mindset. Watch @MangteC, @suhas_ly and @AvaniLekhara share tips on handling exam pressure during Pariksha Pe Charcha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the link of PPC episode on X.

IAS officer and two-time Paralympics silver medallist Suhas said, "Your mind is your greatest friend and your greatest enemy. Whether its an exam, life's challenges, nervous energy is something that everyone experiences."

Boxing great Mary Kom speaking about the expectations said, "In the beginning it was very difficult because boxing is not considered a women's sport. It was challenging for me. I just wanted to prove myself in front of all the girls and women of the country, and in this way, I have brought glory to the country by becoming World Champion multiple times."

Two-time Paralympic champion shooter Avani added, "We fear things that we don’t have knowledge about. I started gaining knowledge and improving myself, and in this way, my fear gradually decreased."

This year, 36 students from all State and UT, have been selected from State/UT Board Government Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, in its revamped and interactive format, has been receiving widespread appreciation from students, teachers, and parents across the nation. Breaking away from the traditional Town Hall format, this year’s edition commenced with an engaging session featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the scenic Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, on February 10.

In the inaugural episode, the Prime Minister interacted with 36 students from across the country, discussing insightful topics such as Nutrition and Wellness, Mastering Pressure, Challenging Oneself, The Art of Leadership, Beyond Books – 360 degree Growth, Finding Positives, and more. His guidance offered students practical strategies to tackle academic challenges with confidence while fostering a growth mindset and holistic learning.

As Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 continues to unfold, it remains a beacon of inspiration for students, equipping them with confidence and resilience to face academic and life challenges with a positive mindset.

