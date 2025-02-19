Mohanlal introduces Sachin Khedekar as P K Ramdas in L2: Empuraan

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday introduced well known Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar as the character P K Ramdas in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E).

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No17 Sachin Khedekar as P K Ramdas in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a youtube video in which Khedekar spoke about his character in the film.

In the video clip, Sachin Khedekar says, “I played PK Ramdas or PKR in Lucifer. You might remember me as PKR, a respected leader from Nedumpally who stood for justice. Less screen time but one of the most memorable parts I have played.”

Stating that he received a lot of love for this character, Khedekar said, “Every time I'm travelling or having a meal by myself, Malayalees come up to me and say, "PKR?" It's quite endearing.”

Expressing excitement about the second instalment, Khedekar admitted his screen time will be even lesser in this film. However, he pointed out that his character’s presence will be felt throughout the film.

“And I got another opportunity to work with Lal sir, in a lovely scene which sets the tone of the next crucial events to follow in the film. It's a joy being back and working with my dear friend Prithvi. You can feel the growth in the scale of this movie. and I am super excited to be a part of a film which is trying to set a new course in Malayalam cinema,” he said.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

