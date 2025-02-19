Insult to billions of Hindus: Political leaders slam Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, demand apology

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remark calling the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj the 'Mrityu Kumbh (Death Kumbh)' has sparked outrage across political parties, with several leaders condemning her statement and demanding an apology.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, was quick to respond, stating, "Whether it's Mamata Banerjee or Akhilesh Yadav, they are upset with the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh. They only support works related to Muslims, and nothing else appeals to them. Calling the Maha Kumbh a 'Mrityu Kumbh' is an insult to billions of Hindus."

The deputy CM also warned of consequences, and demanded an apology from Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Maharashtra Co-Chief Spokesperson Vishwas Pathak also voiced strong disapproval, remarking, "What else can you expect from Mamata Banerjee? The Maha Kumbh is a matter of faith for all Hindus around the world. This Kumbh comes every twelve years, and this Maha Kumbh is happening after 144 years. People of all ages, from children to elderly women, want to take a dip there. Accidents do happen, but calling it a 'Mrityu Kumbh' and making such statements is highly objectionable."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari took a more measured approach, pointing out the difficulties faced during the event.

"The sacred event had never been like this before; it has been turned into an event. There were deaths in Prayagraj, on Amavasya day, at the railway station in Delhi, and in the surrounding districts. There were accidents, 20-22-24 hour traffic jams, and it became difficult for the residents of Allahabad to stay," said Tiwari.

Samajwadi Party MLA Sangram Yadav condemned Banerjee’s aggressive tone, calling it "completely unacceptable" for a Chief Minister to use such inappropriate language.

Banerjee’s comments on the Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings, were made after she criticised the lack of planning by the Uttar Pradesh government, especially the insufficient provisions for the poor.

"This is ‘Mrityu Kumbh.' I respect the Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered? There are food and lodging arrangements for the VIPs, and systems are available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 lakh. There are no arrangements for the poor, and a stampede-like situation arose in Kumbh Mela,” said the Bengal CM.

