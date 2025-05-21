Mohanlal dedicates his fierce first look from 'Vrusshabha' to his fans

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Mollywood superstar Mohanlal celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday. Commemorating the occasion, the makers of his forthcoming magnum opus "Vrusshabha" unveiled his powerful first look from the film.

Mohanlal posed as a fierce warrior in an intricately detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. With long hair, a thick beard, and a white tilak, he made for an intimidating warrior King. His intense look was completed with traditional ornaments and a nose ring.

Mohanlal shared the look on social media, along with the caption, "This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

The superstar revealed that dropping the first look of "Vrusshabha" on his birthday made it even more special.

"Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025," he added.

The much-hyped drama has been penned and helmed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, "Vrusshabha" has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.

Jointly backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, the movie will reach the audience in five languages — Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada — on October 16, 2025.

Furthermore, the makers of Mohanlal's "Kannappa" also treated the movie buffs with a special poster and a short glimpse from the film.

Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu dropped the video with the following words, "Many Happy Returns of the Day to one of the greatest Legends of cinema, Sri. Mohanlal Garu. Honored to have shared screen time with the legend. Lot to learn from the great man! Thank you for being a part of Kannappa and my life."

