Mohan Babu has blunt injury below eye, say doctors

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu had a blunt injury below the left eye when he was brought to the hospital on Tuesday, doctors at Continental Hospitals said on Wednesday.

Dr Guru N. Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Continental Hospital told the media that Mohan Babu was upset and was not in a frame of mind to understand what was going on.

Mohan Babu is currently under the care of an expert team of doctors consisting of cardiologists, neurologists, plastic surgeons and others. He required close monitoring and observation, Dr Reddy said.

Mohan Babu was admitted to the hospital after a clash at his house in Jalpally when his actor son Manchu Manoj barged in amid a bitter dispute between them.

Mohan Babu, who is also a former Member of Parliament, also attacked a TV reporter with a mike when the latter asked him about the rift with his son.

According to the medical bulletin, Mohan Babu was brought to the hospital at 8.30 p.m. with complaints of diffuse body pains, anxiety and a history of loss of consciousness.

“He was given immediate and necessary medical care by the specialists in the Emergency Department, and following a thorough examination, he was found to have a blunt injury below the left eye and had high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and excessive heart rate fluctuations. Immediately, all of the respective specialists attended to him,” reads the bulletin.

Plastic surgeon Dr Raghuveer said that further line of treatment will be decided after a CT scan.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu’s elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu told the media at the hospital that his father was injured in Tuesday’s clash at the house. He remarked that their father loved them too much and this was his mistake.

“Ours is a joint family. It’s unfortunate that this has happened. This has caused us immense pain but we hope that the issue will be resolved,” he said.

Stating that every family will have problems, the actor requested media not to create a sensation. He said that while he agrees that the media has to inform the people, some people were crossing the limits.

Vishnu said that his mother had also been admitted to the hospital and he as the elder son was in pain.

The actor said that he was in Los Angeles for the post-production of ‘Kannappa’ but left everything to return home on Tuesday after learning about the discord.

Vishnu said that a reporter getting injured in Tuesday’s incident was unfortunate. He added that the act was not deliberate and that their father came before the media by doing ‘namskar’ but when a mike was put close to his mouth, he attacked on an impulse. He assured all help to the family of the injured journalist.

