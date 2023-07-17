Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Mohan Agashe, who is known for playing the Defence Minister in 'Rang De Basanti', is set to be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Do Gubbare'. The actor shared that the series celebrates connections that happen unexpectedly.

The series marks the Hindi debut of director Varun Narvekar, who is known for the Marathi film 'Muramba', and follows the story of Rohit, a young man who relocates from Indore to Pune and becomes a paying guest at Ajoba's (Mohan Agashe) house. Ajoba, a grandfatherly figure who has traversed a similar path, offers guidance and support to Rohit, making his transition into adulthood a smoother journey.

Ajoba, who grapples with loneliness after his wife's demise, finds solace and companionship in Rohit's presence. As they navigate their new lives together, they fill the voids in each other's lives and also bring humour to their everyday encounters until a secret from Ajoba's past directly connects to Rohit's present, forever altering their lives in the most profound and positive way.

Talking about the series, Mohan Agashe said: It has been a delight being a part of 'Do Gubbare', a heartwarming story filled with love, laughter, and life lessons. Varun is a fine storyteller and his Hindi debut with this show is a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends language barriers. 'Do Gubbare' celebrates that sometimes, the greatest connections come from the most unexpected places."

The series has an exceptional cast, featuring the talented Mohan Agashe, Siddharth Shaw, Malhaar Rathod, Manasi Parekh, and Hemangi Kavi.

Siddharth Shaw, who portrays the character of Rohit, expressed his excitement for the upcoming release, as he said: "Being a part of 'Do Gubbare' has been an incredible professional and personal journey for me. The series beautifully captures the essence of family, friendship, and finding one's place in the world."

"It's a joy to work alongside such a talented cast who have become like a second family to me. Together, we have poured our hearts into creating a show that will make you laugh, touch your heart, and remind you of the importance of embracing relationships that come our way. I am thrilled that 'Do Gubbare' will be exclusively available on JioCinema, providing a wider audience the opportunity to experience this heartwarming series. I can't wait for everyone to watch the show and witness the magic we've created," he added.

The series, written by Kalyani Pandit, is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande.

The series will drop on July 20 on JioCinema.

