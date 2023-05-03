Modi, Priyanka to continue campaigning in K'taka; Bajrang Dal ban issue to dominate

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) In the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the high-voltage campaigning by national leaders in the state is set to continue on Wednesday as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a series of public rallies on Tuesday, is scheduled to address three public meetings during the day.

The national leaders are expected to spar over the Congress manifesto promising to take decisive action against organisations spreading hatred like the "Bajrang Dal" and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to participate in two public meetings in Indi and Bidar South. Besides, she will participate in a roadshow in Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will tour communally sensitive coastal Karnataka and address a public meeting at Moodbidri near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. He will also address a massive public rally in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district.

At 4 p.m, Prime Minister Modi will also campaign in Bailhongal of Belagavi district. Belagavi is an important district for BJP as it has 18 Assembly segments. The saffron party is facing rebellion. Former DCM Laxman Savadi from BJP is now contesting as Congress candidate. He is fighting from Athani seat in the district.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will also focus on north Karnataka regions and will address public rallies at Aland, Chincholiand Sedam.

