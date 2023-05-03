Somalia, EU launch 2-year operational roadmap

Mogadishu, May 3 (IANS) Somalia and the European Union (EU) have launched a joint operational roadmap setting the path for a renewed focused engagement for the next two years.

The joint roadmap represents a concrete plan of action along the areas of focus as agreed between the Somali government and the EU 24 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre lauded the joint roadmap, acknowledging the significance of these efforts to deepen the partnership between Somalia and the EU.

"The operational framework launched today setting the path for a renewed focused engagement is a testament to our dedication to utilizing our partnerships to deliver tangible benefits that touch the lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens," Abdi said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

"The EU has been a reliable friend and a close partner, and I am certain that this joint operational roadmap will enable more progress in the critical areas of state-building, peace and security, economic development, and service delivery."

The roadmap is the culmination of extensive high-level and technical exchanges between Mogadishu and Brussels throughout the past months, including the Somalia-EU political dialogue held on March 6.

It is centred on inclusive politics and democratisation, security and stabilisation, and socioeconomic growth.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles said the bloc and Somalia are long-term partners, and this truly inclusive process in defining joint priorities is an example of a successful partnership.

Borrell commended the government's serious efforts and progress in building peace and development in Somalia benefitting the Somali population.

He noted that the strategy and successful ongoing operations to fight the al-Shabaab terror group are remarkable.

"Together, the EU and Somalia are promoting sustainable peace, security, and development along the principles of the international rules-based order," Borrell said.

