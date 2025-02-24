Mockery of democracy, says Jagan on denial of opposition status

Amaravati, Feb 24 (IANS) YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday accused the TDP-led coalition government of mocking democracy by denying official status of opposition to his party.

Addressing a meeting of legislators after a walk-out during the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session, he said they attended the session to expose the government.

Stating that the YSRCP is the sole opposition voice in the Assembly, he said the official status of the opposition would mandate equal time for debate. "By refusing us this status, they are avoiding giving us the rightful platform," he said.

The YSRCP chief emphasised the need for a resolute fight against the government amid growing public discontent. He urged party members to treat their current position as a battlefield, stressing that every step must be directed towards victory.

Highlighting the importance of uncompromising action on public issues, he called for honest and sincere efforts to champion the people’s cause.

"Victory is assured if we stand with the people and remain among them," he said, cautioning against any retreat in the struggle for public welfare. He told the party leaders that there was no need to fear the current government, assuring unwavering support to every member and framing this as an opportunity to prove the party’s strength as the opposition.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that relentless work for the party and the public would pave the way for a bright future.

"A year passes like a blink of an eye," he said, citing speculations of simultaneous elections, which could bring polls even earlier. This, he argued, underscores the need for zero compromise on public issues and fearless advocacy on behalf of the people. "Our adherence to values and credibility in politics has helped us overcome numerous challenges and travel this far," he stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that his statements are grounded in evidence and free from accusations or slander. With limited opportunities to speak in the Assembly, he relies on press meetings to inform the public, while urging the party to leverage its strong majority in the Legislative Council.

As MLAs and MLCs brought to his attention the unjust cancellation of housing titles, he said: "During our tenure, we provided 31 lakh housing titles without bias or favoritism. If someone fails to build a house, the government should sanction one for them, not cancel titles out of spite against the poor." He vowed to approach the courts if such cancellations persist.

