Criticising Union Budget ‘unnecessarily’ is unfair: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru, Feb 24 (IANS) Reacting strongly to the criticism against the Union Budget 2025-26, presented recently, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that criticising the Union Budget is unfair.

“It is a comprehensive and visionary budget that focuses significantly on the welfare of the poor, women, farmers, and youth,” he claimed.

Speaking at a press conference in Mysuru on Monday regarding the Union Budget, Kumaraswamy highlighted that the burden of taxes on the middle class has been reduced. Several initiatives have been announced in the budget to strengthen the financial position of farmers. He assured that these initiatives would not remain mere announcements but would be effectively implemented.

He stated that, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, development is reaching everyone, and all sections of society are benefiting from central government schemes.

“The core objective of this budget is to support farmers, women, youth, and the middle class. This time, a budget of Rs 50 lakh crore has been presented, with Rs 11.20 lakh crore allocated for capital expenditure. The agricultural sector has been allocated Rs 1.72 lakh crore,” he claimed.

He added that among all major economies in the world, India's economy is growing at the fastest rate.

“Over the last 10 years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s development track record and structural reforms have gained significant international attention. The focus is on improving crop productivity, enhancing domestic pulse production, ensuring profitable prices for farmers, and developing climate-resilient seeds suited for specific regions. Under the revised interest subsidy scheme, Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) will provide short-term loans to 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The loan limit for this scheme has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the police station attack case in Mysuru city over an objectionable social media post in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy urged that the Udayagiri police station riot accused must be severely punished without mercy.

“The rioters involved in the Udayagiri riots in Mysuru must be punished without mercy, regardless of who they are. Those who threw stones at police vehicles must be dealt with sternly. How long will such people be tolerated? The government does not exist to appease anyone; it is for everyone. Congress must not forget this. Whoever engages in unlawful activities must be dealt with according to the law—it is the duty of the state government. Should those who stockpiled stones and attacked be protected?" he said.

He strongly condemned the incident, questioning the state of law and order, saying, "If people are openly pelting stones at police vehicles, what does this say about the security and peace in our state?"

Kumaraswamy emphasised that Karnataka must remain a land of peace and harmony, as envisioned by author Kuvempu.

