MMRDA releases short, long term measures to ensure passenger safety

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro on Wednesday released short-term and long-term measures to ensure passenger safety and to prevent any recurrence of such events.

The move came a day after 582 passengers got stuck in Monorail between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park in central Mumbai's Chembur at 6.38 p.m. after a power supply issue due to "overcrowding” and also after another monorail train with 200 passengers came to an abrupt halt between Acharya Atre and Wadala Mono Rail Station at 7.33 p.m.

All passengers were later rescued and evacuated.

“The safety of our Monorail passengers remains our highest priority.We want to reassure all commuters that MMRDA is fully committed to providing a safe and reliable travel experience. Clear instructions have been issued to MMMOCL to strengthen safety systems and operational vigilance,” said MMRDA in a release.

As the Monorail coaches are designed for a maximum load of 104 tonnes, to avoid exceeding this capacity, station staff have been instructed to strictly regulate passenger entry.

If overcrowding is observed, trains will be halted and passengers safely deboarded before resuming operations. Each train will now carry a dedicated security personnel to monitor in-coach crowding. Alongside the Monorail Pilot, a trained technician will also travel to handle any technical issues promptly.

Every Monorail has 8 ventilation windows (2 in each of the 4 coaches). These are being immediately inspected and clearly labelled for easy identification so that passengers remain calm and guided in case of emergencies. Clear, visible signboards have been installed inside trains, instructing passengers on safety protocols and emergency exits.

More signage will be added to make instructions even more prominent and accessible. The Director (Maintenance) has been tasked with conducting thorough inspections of all Monorail trains to ensure all safety measures are being strictly implemented.

As far as the long term measures are concerned, MMRDA has already procured 10 new Monorail rakes. Seven of these have reached the depot and are undergoing detailed trials and certification. Once cleared, they will be added to passenger service, increasing capacity and reducing strain on the existing fleet.

“Monorail continues to be an important mode of transport for Mumbaikars. From emergency fixes to the induction of new trains, every step we take is aimed at ensuring a safer, more comfortable, and trustworthy journey.It is important to note that during yesterday’s incident, not a single passenger was injured. All commuters were safely evacuated — a reflection of the swift response by our teams. We sincerely thank the Municipal Corporation and the Fire Brigade for their prompt support,” said MMRDA.

“MMRDA remains deeply committed to passenger safety and comfort. We will continue to strengthen our systems so that every Mumbaikar can travel with complete confidence,” said the release.

