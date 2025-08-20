DPL 2025: Priyansh Arya stars as Outer Delhi beat North Delhi by seven wickets

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Outer Delhi Warriors put up a commanding all-round display to defeat North Delhi Strikers by seven wickets in a high-scoring Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, grabbing two crucial points in the process.

Chasing a stiff target of 194 runs, the Warriors were jolted early when opener Sanat Sangwan was bowled by Harshit Rana without scoring. But the setback hardly rattled the side as Priyansh Arya and Rishabh Drall counterattacked in style.

The duo stitched together a brisk 67-run stand for the second wicket, putting pressure back on the Strikers’ bowling unit.

Drall’s innings of 38 off 25 balls, laced with clean strokes, kept the scoreboard ticking before he was dismissed. Arya, however, continued to dominate with an aggressive approach.

He raced to a match-defining 76 off just 30 balls. His knock not only set the tempo but also reduced the equation to a manageable chase. Arya eventually fell to Vikas Dixit, caught by Sarthak Ranjan.

The finishing touches came from Keshav Dabas and Dhruv Singh, who ensured there were no late hiccups. Keshav played a composed hand of 46 not out off 35 balls, while Dhruv added a quick 26 not out off 17 balls, as the Warriors completed the chase in 18 overs.

Earlier in the day, North Delhi Strikers had put up a competitive total of 193 in 20 overs. They got off to a shaky start, but Vaibhav Kandpal led the recovery with a fluent 73 off 40 balls, anchoring the innings and keeping the scoreboard moving.

He was well supported by Arjun Rapria, who scored 33 off 19 balls, while Gagan Vats provided late fireworks with a cameo of 18 off just four deliveries. Despite their efforts, the Strikers’ total proved insufficient against the Warriors’ strong batting line-up.

For the Warriors, captain Siddhant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with an impressive spell of 3 for 24 in 4 overs, breaking crucial partnerships to restrict the Strikers from crossing the 200-run mark.

