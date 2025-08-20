34th Manipuri Language Day marks renewed demand for classical status

Imphal, Aug 20 (IANS) The 34th Manipuri Language Day Celebration in commemoration of the inclusion of the Manipuri Language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution was held on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Th. Meinya Singh, former Member of Lok Sabha, emphasised the richness and cultural significance of the Meiteilon language.

He said that Manipur, being home to diverse communities with different dialects, has always required a common language for communication, and Meiteilon has played this vital role as lingua franca.

Stressing the need for a stronger institutional framework to safeguard and promote indigenous languages, Singh suggested that the Directorate of Language, currently under the Department of Education (School), be brought under the Ministry of Home, which, he stated, would help bridge existing gaps and strengthen language preservation efforts.

Highlighting the importance of a comprehensive language policy, the former parliamentarian urged that Manipur should frame a policy similar to other states.

He pointed out that although Meiteilon is recognised in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, it has not yet been accorded the status of a Classical Language, unlike Nepali and Konkani, which already enjoy recognition under the Language Act.

Singh appealed to the concerned authorities for greater efforts and collective commitment to achieve the long-pending demand for Meiteilon’s recognition as a Classical Language and the formulation of a robust language policy for the state.

Former Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, recognising the struggle and sacrifices of all the language activists, said that the language movement should be a historic moment.

The Manipuri language meets the criteria to be included in the Classical Language as there are records of 1,500-2,000 years, he said.

Stating that the Manipuri language has been published as an endangered language, he said encouragement to speak our mother tongue is very important, either in institutions or while conversing among ourselves. It is also our responsibility to improve and develop our language.

Singh said: “In order to develop our language, we need to take a pledge to speak our own mother tongue with pride, speak across borders and include it in the classical language. We all should remember Language Day and support our mother tongue.”

The event was organised by the Manipuri Language Day State Level Celebration Committee in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture and Directorate of Language Planning and Implementation, Manipur. Prof. W. Nabakumar Singh, Anthropology Department, Manipur University (Retd.) and Prof.

Yashawanta Singh, Linguistic Department, Manipur University (Retd), suggested the need to ponder on the deteriorating condition of the Manipuri language, if we need to uplift our culture, as culture and language are co-related.

In his Presidential Speech, Meijinlung Kamson, former Union Minister of State Home Affairs and Chairman Celebration Committee, said that the beauty and richness of Meiteilon is evident from the books and novels.

There is a need to expand the horizon of the language as a lingua franca of the state inhabited by different communities with different dialects.

Kamson stressed the importance of giving attention to culture and the Manipuri language as a lingua franca to bring unity among the different communities. When one speaks the same language, there will be peace, love and unity, he added.

