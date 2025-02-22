MLAs spend night in Assembly; Cong to stage protests across Rajasthan today (Ld)

Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) The political deadlock in Rajasthan has intensified following the suspension of six Congress MLAs, who in protest, spent the night inside the Assembly, continuing their demonstration. Now, the Rajasthan Congress has announced statewide protests on Saturday over the MLAs' suspension and over the snide remark on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the House.

During the agitation, they recited Ramdhuni in the House.

The suspension was imposed on Friday after the MLAs moved toward the Speaker's dais in protest against Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot’s remarks about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Despite late-night discussions between government representatives and senior Congress leaders, no resolution was reached.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Food Minister Sumit Godara, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham met with senior Congress MLAs in the Leader of Opposition’s chamber, but negotiations ended in a stalemate.

In view of the deadlock, the Rajasthan Congress has announced statewide protests on Saturday.

As part of the agitation, party workers will burn effigies of the minister in all districts to express their opposition to his remarks and the suspension of their legislators.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, after the failed discussions, reiterated the Congress’ stance, saying, "Our position is clear. The talks were conducted in a positive atmosphere, but the government remains stubborn. This is like a thief scolding a police officer. We stand firm on our demand."

With no resolution in sight, Congress MLAs have set up sleeping arrangements inside the Assembly. Since the House is in recess over the weekend, the protest is expected to continue until Monday when proceedings resume.

The controversy erupted on Friday during the Question Hour when Minister Avinash Gehlot referred to Indira Gandhi as "your grandmother" while discussing a government scheme.

Congress MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest, leading to a heated exchange. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel defended the term, stating that "grandmother is a word of respect." However, tensions escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session multiple times.

Speaking outside the Assembly, Minister Patel remarked, "Our ministers were answering effectively with factual responses. But MLA Rafiq Khan dismissed them as baseless, which led to objections from our side."

With no compromise in sight, the political standoff is expected to continue, keeping the Assembly in turmoil in the days ahead.

