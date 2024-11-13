MK Stalin orders inquiry in doctor’s stabbing at Kalaignar hospital

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered a detailed inquiry into a stabbing incident in which a senior doctor from the Oncology Department of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) was attacked by the son of a patient under his care.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the doctor’s Outpatient Department. In a social media post on platform X, the Chief Minister called the incident “shocking” and confirmed that the suspect was immediately arrested.

Stalin stated, “I have ordered that necessary treatment be provided to the doctor and a detailed inquiry conducted into the incident.”

He added, “The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable… It is our duty to ensure their safety in their line of duty.”

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government would take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Balaji Jagannath, is currently in the ICU, and his condition is critical.

According to police, the suspect, Vignesh from Perungalathur, obtained an outpatient entry pass and entered the Oncology Department, where Dr. Jagannath was on duty around 10:30 a.m.

Sources report that Vignesh was accompanied by a few others.

They allegedly argued with the doctor over the treatment of Vignesh’s mother, Prema, who is battling cancer, blaming him for her deteriorating condition.

In a fit of rage, Vignesh reportedly pulled out a knife and slashed the doctor’s neck.

Onlookers quickly intervened, rushing Dr. Jagannath to the ICU. L. Parthasarathy, director of KCSSH, told reporters that Dr. Jagannath, an associate professor of Medical Oncology, sustained injuries in seven places, including his neck, behind the ear, forehead, back, and head.

Parthasarathy stated, “There was significant blood loss. He is already a cardiac patient and had undergone surgery. Due to his use of anticoagulants, the bleeding was excessive.”

The doctor was immediately taken to the operating theatre, where a team of surgeons from the Cardiothoracic, Vascular, and Neuro Surgery departments resuscitated and operated on him.

“He is hemodynamically stable,” Parthasarathy stated.

Meanwhile, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) condemned the brutal assault, demanding that the government take strict action against the assailants. The SDPGA announced a flash strike, halting all services except emergencies at KCSSH.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association also demanded that those involved be charged under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008.

