Mizoram Police seize large cache of arms and ammunition

Aizawl, Jan 16 (IANS) Mizoram Police in a major breakthrough has seized a large cache of arms and ammunition while these are being supplied to an insurgent outfit based in Myanmar to the rebel group in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh, an official said here on Thursday.

A senior police official said that a huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition was recovered by Mizoram Police and sister intelligence agencies from the Saithah village in bordering Mamit District on Wednesday night.

Quoting the preliminary investigation, the police official said that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the Chin National Front (CNF) from Myanmar, a prominent rebel organisation and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the CHT.

“This operation highlights the transnational character of illegal arms dealings and emphasises the ongoing threats to regional stability. With this catch, a serious threat to regional peace and stability has been neutralised,” he pointed out.

The official said that in connection with the arms seizure, five accused have been arrested. Among those detained is a top leader of the CNF, an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The arrest of such a high-profile individual is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram, the official said.

He said that this operation is one of the largest arms recoveries in Mizoram, delivering a stern warning to illegal operators in the region. The arms and ammunition seized include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles and 13 Magazines.

Mizoram Police has registered a case at West Phaileng Police Station in Mamit District. Further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway.

Mountainous northeastern state Mizoram shares unfenced borders of 318 km and 510 km with Bangladesh and Myanmar respectively.

In mid-September 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram's Aizawl district in a case pertaining to the recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, an official said.

Cash amounting to Rs 73,500 and 9,35,500 Myanmar kyats were also seized. During the searches, incriminating material, including mobile phones, and bank documents were seized from the premises of the suspects.

Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, CNF which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the country's military and government.

