Mithun Chakraborty reveals he had 65 films on the floor at one time

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he had 65 films on the floor at one point in time.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mithun was asked about how many films he was doing annually back in the 80s and 90s.

Shocking everyone, he replied: "You would be shocked to know that we had 65 films at a time on the floor. I hold a Limca Book of World Records for having 19 films released in one year, so you can imagine the workload. I am 380 films old.

He was also question: "In an era where most actors do fewer films annually, what keeps you motivated to keep working on so many?

To this, he said: "I don't know how people do just one film, they say they read - but what after that- how many times can you read the script- you come to understand the entire movie in one line. We decided after reading a single line whether we want to do the film or not.

"Now, I only do films that charge me- like I am doing with Prabhas, "Fauji"- it's a patriotic kind of family drama, and "Jailer 2" with Rajini (Rajinikanth) is another kind of film, "Prajapati 2 " is another kind of film, so for me all this is easy", Mithun added.

Mithun further opened up about the backlash and controversy surrounding his recent venture, "The Bengal Files". He shared that the moment you show the truth, it becomes politically motivated.

He said: "The minute you show reality, it automatically becomes politically motivated. It's surprising that nobody wants to face reality. Do you know what happened in Noakhali? - It happened before my birth. All that is known is 'A lot of people were killed' - finished. It was the same for the Great Calcutta killings as well. Nobody wants to know how and why it happened, but Vivek Agnihotri is saying, "Please know the truth."

"A genocide took place in Noakhali in which around 40 000 Hindus were killed. In the Great Calcutta killings, the same, and people will revolt it."

"This is the truth, and as soon as someone talks about the truth, it becomes politically motivated. What can we do about it?," Mithun concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.