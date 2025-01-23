Mithun Chakraborty and son Namashi open up about working together in 'Delhi Files'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Mithun Chakraborty will be seen sharing screen space with his son Namashi Chakraborty for the first time in Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated drama,“The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter”. Recently, the father and son duo talked about their experience of working with each other.

Mithun Chakraborty was quoted saying, "While I did give a dancing shot in his film, "Bad Boy", this is the first time that we are working together in a full-fledged movie. However, we do not share even a single shot in the film."

Meanwhile, Namashi Chakraborty continued saying, "The story of the film goes back and forth, so dad does not have any scenes in my era and I do not have any scenes in dad's era. Initially, I was unable to believe that Vivek sir trusted me with such a serious and intense role, but it was Vivek sir's conviction and dad's belief that I could pull this off. It was an extraordinary experience, and I believe Delhi Files has been my finest experience in a film."

In the meantime, actor Darshan Kumar was recently spotted at Madh Jetty. Since the shooting of "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter" is currently taking place at Madh Island in Mumbai, it was speculated that the actor might have been there to shoot for the movie. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Made under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, “The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter” has been jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.

Pallavi Joshi has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture. Not just that, the acclaimed actress is also on board the team as the producer. If the sources are to be believed, Pallavi Joshi is deeply engrossed in each and every aspect of the production, making sure everything goes smoothly.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, the drama is scheduled to be released across the globe on 15th August this year.

