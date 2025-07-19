Mithoon reveals why nobody can easily deconstruct his songs

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon, who has composed the song ‘Dhun’ from the recently released movie ‘Saiyaara’, has said that it’s nearly impossible to deconstruct his songs because he keeps them very minimalistic in terms of orchestration.

The music composer recently spoke with IANS, and said that he believes in maintaining the essence of a song through minimal programming.

He told IANS, “For me, usually, you can't deconstruct my song. Because it is already very minimalistic. I feel that the song, and its emotion are the identities of the song. No matter how much programming you do, or don't do”.

He further mentioned that this bent of mind to make the track sound great with less means is courtesy director Mohit Suri with whom he has been working for 20 years.

He said, “Many times, Mohit has heard my compositions only on the piano, and he gave an immediate approval. He has that knack to identify the impact of a song just from the piano. And many times, he finds it better. I feel that this is the speciality of Mohit Suri. Because I am a poet, a composer, an arranger. So, many times, my passion for music can empower me. Mohit doesn't let me use it”.

“I tell him that I want to add violins to it, he says, ‘No, don't do it’. I want to add a chorus to it. He goes, ‘No, don't do that’. But it is a music composer’s passion. So, when I do another film, I put everything there”.

He then spoke about how Mohit fine tuned the song with his inputs, as he shared, “That is Mohit's speciality. I am saying this for the first time. When I overstepped on ‘Dhun’ before the shoot. He called me. He told me that he missed the silences in the first draft. And that is the beauty of singing. Where he climbs and where he descends. The protagonist is not a confident character, he is vulnerable. That silence is very important”.

“If it was someone else, he would have been impressed. That the track sounds better because of more layers. Some other director would have been impressed. But this person is not impressed. He just wants to connect. I think that aspect enriches my music”, he added.

‘Saiyaara’ is currently playing in cinemas.

