AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025 Out: Download Link and Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has published the results for the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 entrance test. The candidates who sat for the test can now access their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

How to Download AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Merit List PDF

To download the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 result, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the Official Website: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website of AIIMS Exams.

Click on the Result Link: Search for the "AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Result PDF" on the right notification bar or under the "Important Announcements" heading.

Download the Result PDF: Click on the link and download the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 result PDF.

Check Qualifying Status: Utilize the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number in the PDF and verify your qualifying status.

Understanding the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Result

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 result is announced in the form of a merit list, which contains the names and qualifying status of the candidates. The merit list is prepared in accordance with the performance of the candidates in the entrance examination.

Next Steps After Verification of Result

After verifying the result, shortlisted candidates can anticipate the release of the AIIMS Paramedical scorecard download link. The scorecard will mention in detail the candidate's performance in the exam.

Key Points to Remember

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 result is released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The qualifying status of the candidates can be checked by downloading the merit list PDF.

The download link of the scorecard will be released later for shortlisted candidates.

Following these steps, the candidates will be able to view their AIIMS Paramedical 2025 results and remain informed regarding the subsequent phases of the admission procedure.

