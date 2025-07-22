Mithoon: Music, to me, is a pure art form and akin to prayer

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) For music composer Mithoon, music is a pure art form, prayer-like practice. He said that he approaches composition with sincerity and devotion.

Mithoon’s music often taps into deep spiritual and emotional realms. Asked how he accesses that vulnerability while composing, the composer told IANS: “Music, to me, is a very pure art form and akin to prayer.”

“When I write my music, I need to declutter my mind and surroundings and approach it with the same sincerity as prayer. Everything that happens thereafter is a blessing,” he added.

Born in a Bihari family of musicians, Mithoon’s grandfather, Pandit Ram Prasad Sharma, imparted music knowledge to thousands of aspirants, many of whom are amongst today's top musicians. His father, Naresh Sharma, was a leading expert of musical arrangements ,having worked with almost all of the top composers in more than two hundred movies.

Mithoon's father and his uncle Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma formed one-half of the composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

How did his father and grandfather’s legacy influence his artistic identity?

Mithoon, who is married to singer Palak Muchhal, said: “My grandfather, incidentally, has been a Guru to quite a few contemporary musicians and we all revere him. My father continued in that tradition and encouraged me early on in my life to follow my passion and dream but with a lot of discipline.”

Mithoon’s latest composition “Dhun” from “Saiyaara" is winning hearts. He had composed the Hindi song "Tum Hi Ho" from the 2013 Bollywood romantic film Aashiqui 2. He wrote and composed one of the most streamed Hindi songs on YouTube, "Sanam Re". The song was honoured with the award of "Most Streamed Song of 2016" at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards.

Talking about Saiyaara, a romantic drama, the film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The story talks about love, loss, and memory through the evolving relationship.

