Mithila Palkar: Performing in a new language was one challenge I never imagined I would take up

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Mithila Palkar is making her Tamil debut with “Oho Enthan Baby” and its first single “Natchathira” has been unveiled. The actress said that learning and performing in a completely new language were one such challenge she had never imagined that she would take up.

Mithila says, "As an actor, I always strive to do things that push me beyond my comfort zone, that help me grow not just professionally but personally. Learning and performing in a completely new language were one such challenge I never imagined I would take up but here I am, doing my debut Tamil film. It's been overwhelming, but so incredibly fulfilling.”

Mithila, who is known for ‘Little Things’, ‘Karwaan’ and ‘Chopsticks’, said that she has had the opportunity to work in Hindi and Marathi.

She added: “Recently explored Telugu through my first web series, and now stepping into Tamil cinema with Oho Enthan Baby feels like a big and beautiful leap. As artists, it's all about pushing boundaries and discovering newer versions of ourselves."

Starring Mithila and actor Rudra in lead roles, “Oho Enthan Baby”. The film hits the theatres on 11 July.

The poster of her Tamil debut ‘Oho Enthan Baby’ was unveiled in May. The poster showed the actress dressed in a red outfit, as she looked down to pose for the camera held by the film’s male lead, Rudra.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the Tamil rom-com is expected to bring a fresh and quirky take on love and relationships The poster hints at a breezy, feel-good vibe promising laughter, chemistry, and heart.

Earlier in February this year, Mithila wrapped up the shooting of ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, and said that this “journey has been truly special, not just because it’s my first Tamil film, but also because of the incredible people I got to work with”.

“Learning my lines in Tamil was definitely a challenge, but I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. My co-star Rudra, my director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and the entire cast and crew made me feel so welcomed and at home, even though I don’t speak the language.”

She added: “Their constant support and warmth made the process so much smoother and even more enjoyable.”

