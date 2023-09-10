Missing BSF trooper traced in native Bihar village

Jammu, Sep 10 (IANS) The border security force (BSF) trooper who went missing from duty on Friday in J&K’s Poonch district was on Sunday traced in his native village in Bihar.

The trooper was on general duty at Bharani forward post on the line of control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

“He was found in his native village in Bihar on Sunday morning. Police had registered an FIR into this incident on Friday in Poonch district,” officials said.

