Miss World contestants mesmerised by iconic Charminar

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Miss World contestants from 109 countries were mesmerised by Hyderabad’s iconic monument, Charminar, as they participated in a Heritage Walk and went shopping for bangles and other ornaments in the famous Laad Bazaar.

The participants in the ongoing 72nd Miss World pageant were welcomed with traditional Marfa music. Some contestants danced to the rhythm of Arabic Marfa instruments.

All the contestants took part in a special photo shoot at the Charminar. The beauty queens greeted the public with warm gestures. They captured the splendour of Charminar on their mobile phones while participating in the grand Heritage Walk.

The glamorous women went shopping for bangles, pearl necklaces, and other ornaments in the famous Laad Bazaar near Charminar. Some contestants personally observed the bangle-making process and appreciated the craftsmanship of the artisans.

Traders in Laad Bazaar refused to take money from contestants for items purchased by them. Playing good hosts, the traders welcomed the guests with rose flowers and declined to accept payment for their shopping. The traders urged Miss World contestants to showcase the uniqueness of Hyderabad and the specialities of Charminar and Laad Bazaar in their respective countries.

The contestants arrived at Charminar in special tourist buses and were given a red-carpet welcome by officials. A few contestants joined in the rhythmic beats with graceful dance moves, showcasing their appreciation for the local culture.

Officials said that through this event, Hyderabad’s cultural heritage and elegance were showcased to the world.

The contestants later attended the banquet hosted by the Telangana government at Chowmahalla Palace, which was once the seat of governance of the Nizams.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with his family, ministers, public representatives, embassy officials from various countries, city dignitaries, and senior government officials, participated in the banquet.

A short film titled ‘Chowmahalla Palace – Hyderabad Heritage’ was screened for the contestants. They went around the palace and also viewed a photo exhibition highlighting the rich history and culture of Hyderabad.

They explored artefacts and military equipment from the Nizam era and learned about their unique features. Miss World Organisation Chairperson and CEO Julia Morley CBE, along with several contestants, shared their impressions during the banquet, expressing deep appreciation for the culture and traditions of Telangana, particularly those of Hyderabad.

