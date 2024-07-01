'Mishri' star cast seek divine blessings at Iskcon temple in Juhu

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actors Shruti Bhist, Namish Taneja and Megha Chakraborty on Monday were spotted at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai as they promoted their upcoming show 'Mishri'.

The visuals show Shruti in her character's look, wearing a half-sleeved red suit and matching salwar and dupatta. Her hair is tied in a braided ponytail.

Megha donned a pinkish-red coloured saree, kept her hair open, and accessorised the look with white jhumkas and matching bangles.

The male lead of the show -- Namish sported a long red kurta, and paired it with golden pyjamas.

The trio were seen distributing small packets of 'mishri' to the paparazzi, and smiled for the lenses.

The upcoming show stars Shruti as Mishri, Namish as Raghav, and Megha as Vaani.

Set in the cultural hub of Mathura, the show follows the intertwined journeys of Mishri, Vaani, and Raghav. The show revolves around the rollercoaster journey of a girl who brings joy and sweet fortune to others while grappling with her own bitter destiny.

Residing in Mathura, Mishri is the town’s sweetheart, invited to every auspicious occasion to spread her good luck. The plot thickens when her conniving chachi schemes to marry her off to her shady middle-aged brother, swapping out the groom she was supposed to wed.

Just when all hope seems lost, fate throws a curveball. In a dramatic twist, Raghav comes as a saviour and marries Mishri, flipping the script on Chachi's nasty plot.

But, Mishri refuses to be a burden to Raghav, who's in love with Vaani. Mishri's loyalty lies with Raghav and his soon-to-be wife Vaani, whom she loves like a sister.

It will be interesting to see how Mishri will navigate this complex dynamic without hurting the two most important people in her life.

'Mishri' will be airing from July 3 on Colors.

Shruti is known for her work in shows like 'Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi', 'Hitler Didi', 'Baal Veer', 'Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi', 'Pandya Store' and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' among others.

She has also featured in web series like 'The Family Man 2', and 'The Trial'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.