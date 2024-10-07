Minor’s rape-murder: Sukanta seeks Union ministry’s aid in ensuring impartial probe

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The BJP’s West Bengal President and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, has sought the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi's help in ensuring a thorough probe in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old student at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district on Friday evening.

In a letter to Annpurna Devi on Monday, a copy of which is available with IANS, Majumdar has requested her to send a delegation to Jaynagar.

“During my recent visit to Jaynagar on 6th October 2024, I interacted with local authorities, who reported a growing sense of insecurity in the area. They highlighted that women and children feel particularly vulnerable, especially in the evenings, due to the presence of anti-social elements, who have been harassing and intimidating them with offensive comments,” Majumdar claimed in his letter.

According to him, given the gravity of the situation and the mounting public outrage, it is crucial that a thorough, impartial investigation be conducted without delay to ensure that justice is served.

“Therefore, I kindly request that your esteemed office deploy a specialised team from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to investigate this matter. The team's expertise will be invaluable in not only examining the facts of the case but also in providing necessary support to the victim’s family, as well as recommending preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future,” the letter read.

He also said that the incident at Jaynagar involving a heinous act of rape of a minor and her murder, has not only shocked the local community but also raised serious concerns about the safety and security of women and girls in the area.

On Sunday, the Calcutta High Court, at a specially-convened hearing, directed that the autopsy of the body of the victim be conducted at a Central-run hospital in the state in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate.

