Minor raped in Bengal, accused arrested

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly raped by her tutor in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and the accused has been arrested on Friday, police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, District Police officials arrested the accused, a Railways employee, from the government quarter allotted to him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that besides working as a railway staff, the accused used to teach local students on weekends.

As per the complaint, the victim was in a state of shock for quite some time, following which she was taken to a counsellor. After some counselling sessions, the victim revealed about the ordeal.

As per the complaint, the accused had been molesting the victim for quite some time and one evening raped her when no one was his quarter.

The accused even threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

After she revealed the entire incident, her parents lodged a formal complaint with the local police station following which the accused was arrested.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The incident has left people in a state of shock.

The state has been witnessing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises and allegations of tampering with evidence in the matter.

The CBI sleuths, probing the R.G. Kar case, identified procedural lapses in the drafting of the post-mortem report and the process of conducting the autopsy.

The CBI said the post-mortem report lacks mentions and descriptions in technical and proper medical terms.

The post-mortem was conducted after sunset which is against the general protocol, autopsy process was completed within 70 minutes, which was an unusually short period considering the seriousness of the matter, the CBI said.

