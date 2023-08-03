Minor girl sexually assaulted by school staff in South Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a cleaner in a toilet in a school in South Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the accused identified as Arjun Kumar (33), was also arrested.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on Tuesday at 11:46 a.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding child abuse at a school near Chirag Delhi flyover, Panchsheel Enclave.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team met the girl child along with her aunt.

"The girl specified the sexual abuse incident involving one servant, Arjun, who used to work in the male washroom at the school. The girl told her mother that the 'safaiwala uncle' used to watch her when she went to the toilet and that he sexually assaulted her," said the official.

"Accordingly, a case under 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO act has been registered and Arjun, a resident of Shivam Enclave, Old Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” the official added.

