Minor girl kidnapped and gangraped in Jharkhand’s Gumla, six arrested

Ranchi/Gumla, May 12 (IANS) In a deeply disturbing incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by six youths in the Sursang police station area of Gumla district in Jharkhand, officials said on Monday.

The accused, aged between 18 and 23, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night during a wedding ceremony in a village under the Sursang police station jurisdiction.

The wedding procession had arrived from the Simdega district. Around 9 p.m., four girls attending the event went to a secluded area for some purpose, where they were confronted by six young men.

While three of the girls managed to escape, the accused abducted the fourth -- a minor -- and took her into a nearby forest.

There, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by all six individuals. When she lost consciousness, the perpetrators, assuming she was dead, abandoned her in the forest.

Miraculously, the girl later regained consciousness and managed to return home. Her father lodged an FIR at the Sursang police station on Sunday.

Acting swiftly, the police launched raids at multiple locations and apprehended all six accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Surendra Nagesia, Vimal Kumar, and Sanju Ram from the Sursang area of Gumla district; Arpan Roshan Soreng, Dinesh Tirkey alias Nitin, and Amardeep Kullu from the Pakartar area of Simdega district.

All six have reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. The victim has undergone a medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

Sursang police station in-charge, Mukesh Prasad Tudu, confirmed the arrests and emphasized that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

In a separate development in Ranchi, police arrested two individuals in cases of sexual abuse.

Based on complaints of sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage, Sufiyan Ansari of Bhoda village (Rate police station area) and Sunil Munda of Satkanadu village were taken into custody and sent to jail.

