Ministry of Civil Aviation announces new drone policy

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the implementation of the updated Drone (Amendment) Rules 2023 for drone pilots, which came into effect on September 27 this year, an official said.

This initiative is intended to advance, encourage, and streamline drone activities nationwide, with the goal of establishing India as a prominent global drone hub by 2030, as per the official.

“Exercising the power bestowed upon it by Section 5, Sub-section 2 of Section 10 and Sections 10A, 10B, and 12A of the Aircraft Act, 1934 (22 of 1934), the Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified the new Drone (Amendment) Rules 2023 for drone pilots,” the notification read.

“After the amendment, it has now been made clear that a government issued proof of identity and a government issued proof of address, i.e., voter ID, ration card or driving licence can now be accepted to apply for a Remote Pilot Certificate if the drone pilot does not have a passport,” it stated.

"The prerequisite of having a passport was becoming a hurdle for aspiring drone pilots, especially in the agricultural sector across rural India. This effort is to further liberalise, promote and facilitate drone operations across the country and make India a global drone hub by 2030,” it added.

