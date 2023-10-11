Minerva Public School, Punjab crowned champions of Sub- Junior (U 14) Boys Subroto Cup

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) A second half injury time goal by Mohammed Azam Khan ensured that Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab have crowned champions in the 62nd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior (U 14) Boys Inter School International Football Tournament defeating Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kolasib, Mizoram 1-0 in an exciting final played here at the Army Service Corps Centre.

This is the first time in the history of the tournament that a school representing Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is winning the Subroto Cup.

Air Marshal R. Radhish AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Training Command who had kindly consented to be the Chief Guest, presented the trophy to the winning team.

There were several awards including cash prizes, given out at the end of the final. The Late Group Captain V.N Singh Memorial Fair Play Trophy and cheque of Rs.50,000 was presented to Mother’s Pride Public School, Maloti, Himachal Pradesh by Air Commodore Sarabjit Singh, Air Officer Commanding, AFS Jalahalli & Chairman, Organising Committee.

Vivek Tanti of Bampatner Bengenabari H.S.S, Sibsagar, Assam was awarded the Safe Hand Trophy for the best goalkeeper and a cheque of Rs.25,000. The Best Coach cheque of Rs. 25,000 was awarded to Ashu Kashyap of Minerva Public School.

Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kolasib, Mizoram was awarded a cheque of Rs. 40,000 for the Best School. Khangembam Bibash of Minerva Public School was awarded the Best Player Trophy and a cheque of Rs.40,000 by Air Vice Marshal R.V

Ramkishore VSM, Senior Officer in Charge (Administration), Training Command.

The Runner-up of the tournament received Rs.1, 25,000 along with the runners-up trophy, which was presented by Air Marshal S.K Indoria AVSM, VM, SASO, Training Command.

The Winners of the Subroto Cup were presented the Winner’s Trophy by the Chief Guest along with a cheque of Rs. 2, 50,000.

A total of 21 teams participated in the Sub-Junior Boys (U 14) category of this edition’s Subroto Cup. A total of 16 teams were disqualified before the start of the tournament on the basis of the results of Skeletal Age Estimation Test, in which a minimum of four players were found to be overage in the disqualified teams according to the regulations of AIFF.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal R. Radhish AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief said, "The tournament is an ideal arena for the children to enhance their playing skills and to interact with each other culturally and socially. My heartiest congratulations to the winners and also to all the other teams which participated. I also congratulate the organising committee for the successful and impeccable conduct of the tournament."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.