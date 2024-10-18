‘Million Dollar Listing India’ makers announce six realtors

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Million Dollar Listing’, have announced the names of the six realtors who will be seen leading the charge, and packing a punch of solid real estate deals on the unscripted show.

The show is the Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated series ‘Million Dollar Listing’, and provides a glimpse into India’s most sought-after homes and the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

The show will feature realtors including Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik and Prajesh Bhatia.

‘Million Dollar Listing: India’ marks the second international version of the format, joining its successful editions of cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai. In each of its editions, the series follows the lives of cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stakes world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods.

Each episode shows the realtors, hustling and juggling multiple demands and keeping their professional lives afloat trying to secure the next big deal. The national capital New Delhi, will be the first city to get highlighted in the India edition of the show.

As India rapidly rises to become one of the world’s top consumer markets, luxury living is now a reality for many, driven by the aspirations of the affluent population.

The show is produced by Banijay Asia, and is globally licensed by NBCUniversal Formats. It will showcase six charismatic realtors as they navigate the vibrant real estate scene in India’s coolest locations, striking million-dollar deals along the way.

The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ franchise started with the show ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ (originally ‘Million Dollar Listing’), which debuted in 2006. The series has since aired 14 seasons.

‘Million Dollar Listing India’ premieres October 25 on Sony LIV.

