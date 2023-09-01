Millind Gaba's EP 'Fragrance' features different flavours of love

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Punjabi pop artiste Millind Gaba has dropped his latest extended play (EP) ‘Fragrance’, which features four new melodic and emotional tracks. Milind Gaba has said that the EP features different flavours of love.

Excited about his EP, Millind Gaba said: "This EP is very close to my heart. It has all the different flavours of love that we have all gone through. I’m sure the listeners are going to resonate with the song.”

The EP explores the different aspects of love, along with the emotional baggage that comes with that feeling, all of which were created by Millind.

The tracks include, ‘Wapas Na Aayenge’, ‘Dil Gaya’, ‘Nahi Karna Main’, and ‘Roz Pyaar.’ Each song has a different aspect to it, some about giving up but carrying on, some talking about a search for love, and some about heartbreak.

While ‘Wapas Na Aayenge’, ‘Dil Gaya’, ‘Nahi Karna Main’ are composed by Millind Gaba and the popular composer and artiste Asli Gold, ‘Roz Pyaar’ is a composition by Millind and Dhrruv Yogi.

Asli Gold, speaking of his work on the EP said: “All these songs are a reflection of the raw emotions that come with love and heartbreak, and I believe they add a unique depth to each song."

Actress Giorgia Andriani, who also paired up with Millind for the music videos, shared her excitement, adding: "Working on this project has been a wonderful experience. Millind and I really worked on bringing those emotions to the surface and I hope audiences like our onscreen pairing.”

The ‘Fragrance’ EP, essentially serves as a heavy weight emotional part regarding love, which apart from exploring its many darker and more powerful sides, also encapsulates hope and beauty, ultimately emphasising, that love, much as the title of the EP depicts, is a fragrance of many aspects.

The songs which were produced and distributed by T-Series are currently out on YouTube.

