Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 7 (IANS) A militant suspected to be associated with the NSCN (K-YA) outfit was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, an official said.

A police officer said that Assam Rifles troops effectively foiled a surprise ambush by suspected insurgents affiliated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA) faction.

According to the official, the militants attacked the Assam Rifles patrolling party when the para-military forces were conducting routine patrolling between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles troops swiftly retaliated the attack forcing the extremists to retreat and abandon their position, the official said.

During the subsequent search, a temporary hideout used by the insurgents was found in the area, he said. The official said that one NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter.

A significant cache of war-like stores, around 15 kg of improvised explosive device (IED), 34 detonators, two .22 pistols along with two magazines and other military-grade supplies were recovered from the mountainous areas.

On April 27, three militants of the NSCN-K-YA faction were killed during a fierce gun battle between the security forces and the extremists in the same Longding district.

A Defence spokesperson had said that two construction workers were kidnapped on April 25 from Pangchao areas in Longding district.

Based on specific information, troops of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles launched a joint massive operation in the Pangchao areas.

"... a contact was established and in the ensuing firefight, three cadres of NSCN-KY-A group were neutralised," he had said.

One construction worker was rescued in the operation, and four automatic weapons, ammunition and other war-like materials were also recovered from the areas.

Meanwhile, the Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Assam Police, earlier apprehended a wanted top cadre of the NSCN-KYA from Assam's Charaideo district.

The NSCN-K-YA had earlier served an extortion notice of Rs 20 lakh to the public sector oil major Oil India Limited (OIL).

The notice was signed by the outfit's self-styled Major, Tha Aung and sent to OIL's office in Manabhum, located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit in its notice sought Rs 20 lakh by December 10, and it has also warned that OIL would be held accountable for any delays.

The OIL has its operational site at the Manabhum reserve forest in eastern Arunachal, and the thickly forested reserve forest areas fall under both Changlang and Namsai districts.

The NSCN-K-YA has not signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre even as several other Naga outfits including the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) had signed a ceasefire agreement with the government and are now holding talks.

