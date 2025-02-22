Milind Soman enjoys the Nothern Lights with wife Ankita Konwar

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar love to explore new places. These two recently took off to Tromso, Norway for a quick getaway.

Milind Soman used social media to treat the InstaFam with sneak peeks from the trip. In one of the pictures shared on IG, the couple was seen posing against the Nothern lights. This was followed by a still of the actor holding a plate of fruits in the snow. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were further seen dog sledding in the snow. The post included some other glimpses of the two in the snow, along with the Nothern lights.

Milind Soman also penned a caption that read, "Just on a whim @ankita_earthy @subodhmaskara and I took off for Tromso for 3 days, can’t remember the reason but was super happy to see the northern lights again and even more beautiful, also dog sledding for the first time, such beautiful, spirited dogs, couldn't believe how excited they were to run! Went fishing on a 108-year-old fishing boat in the snowy fjords and some snowshoeing on fresh snow... came back here after 8 years and already planning again for summer."

Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar back in 2018. Despite a massive age gap of 26 years, these two continue to shell couple goals.

Work-wise, Milind Soman will next be a part of the Netflix project "The Royals". The much-awaited drama will feature some renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny, along with others.

Produced by Pritish Nandy, the show has been directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency", where he essayed the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

