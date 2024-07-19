Mild quake hits Manipur's district adjoining Nagaland, no damage reported

Imphal, July 19 (IANS) A mild earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, was felt in parts of Manipur and adjoining Nagaland on Friday, officials said.

A disaster management official of Manipur said that the tremor was felt in northern Manipur’s Ukhrul district and adjoining Nagaland. The district shares border with Myanmar.

The official said that there has been no report of any casualty or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck from a depth of 30 km from the surface.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-proof structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

