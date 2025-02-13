Migrant worker dies as gas cylinder explodes in Surat

Surat, Feb 12 (IANS) A 50-year-old woman died after a gas cylinder exploded in the Sachin GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) area of Surat.

The incident took place in Rameshwaram Society, Gabheni village, where a sudden and massive blast occurred. The CCTV footage of the explosion has surfaced, revealing the horrifying impact of the blast, which was so intense that it led to the woman’s decapitation.

Upon receiving information, teams from the Sachin GIDC police and fire department rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuri Yadav, a migrant worker from Shivarampur, Chitrakoot, Bihar, who worked as a housekeeper in the area.

According to police reports, Bhuri Yadav lived with her daughter, Hansu Yadav, who works as a labourer in a local company. The explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. when Hansu was having her meal at home, and her mother had stepped out to a nearby shop to buy tea. As Bhuri Yadav passed by, the gas cylinder exploded, leading to the tragic accident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, and further details are awaited. Gujarat has witnessed a significant number of fire accidents over the years, contributing notably to India's overall fire-related incidents. Between 2014 and 2022, the state, along with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, accounted for more than 50 per cent of all fire accidents in the country. In 2022 alone, India reported 7,566 fire accidents, with Gujarat being a significant contributor.

A substantial portion of these incidents occurred in residential dwellings, underscoring the need for enhanced fire safety measures in homes. Despite the high incidence of fire accidents, Gujarat faces challenges in its fire safety infrastructure.

A 2024 report highlighted that the state had only 1,447 fire personnel against a required 4,240, translating to a mere 34.5 per cent staffing level. Additionally, out of the 1,467 required fire vehicles, only 770 were available, with over 250 of them being non-functional.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.