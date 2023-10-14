Microsoft welcomes Activision Blizzard and their teams to Xbox

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Top Microsoft leaders Satya Nadella and Brad Smith welcomed the closing of $68.7 billion transaction to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard, saying they affirm the commitment to labour principles and innovative approach to union partnerships.

They reacted after the UK’s anti-trust watchdog cleared the restructured deal for Microsoft to buy Blizzard, after it concluded that the new deal would preserve competitive prices and better services.

Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said late on Friday that they look forward to meeting, listening to and learning from “our new Activision Blizzard employees and continuing our collaborative engagement with Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the workers it represents”.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella said it is a great day for gamers everywhere.

“Together with Activision Blizzard, we will deliver on our vision to help people connect and play great games wherever, whenever, and however they want,” he posted on X.

Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming, officially welcomed Activision Blizzard and their teams to Xbox.

“They are the publishers of some of the most played and most beloved franchises in gaming history across console, PC and mobile. From Pitfall to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft to Overwatch, Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Saga, their studios have pushed the boundaries of gaming for players around the world,” said Spencer.

“It is incredible to welcome such legendary teams to Xbox. As one team, we’ll learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people,” he added.

He said that the company will not start to bring Activision, Blizzard, and King franchises to Game Pass and other platforms.

“Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or mobile, you are welcome here – and will remain welcome, even if Xbox isn’t where you play your favourite franchise,” said Spencer.

In August, Microsoft submitted a restructured proposal to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for approval of its acquisition of Activision.

As part of the restructuring, Microsoft will transfer cloud gaming rights for current and new Activision Blizzard games to French video game publisher Ubisoft.

