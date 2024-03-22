Mhadei Dispute: Goa govt warns Karnataka of filing contempt petition in SC

Panaji, March 22 (IANS) The Goa government on Thursday warned Karnataka of filing a third contempt petition before the Supreme Court for resuming work to allegedly divert Mhadei water to the Malaprabha basin.

Goa Water Resource Minister Subhash Shirodkar said at a press conference that the state government is keeping a close watch on the developments taking place in the border areas.

“We will bring this incident to the notice of the Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH), and request for a joint site inspection,” Shirodkar said.

“This is contempt of court. Hence, if needed, we will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court. We have already filed two petitions against Karnataka in this matter,” Shirodkar said, adding, "Karnataka is making a mistake. I feel our side is getting stronger."

Shirodkar’s reaction came after Goa Forward Party President and MLA Vijai Sardesai claimed on Wednesday that Karnataka has started the construction of a nullah to divert water from Kalasa to the Malaprabha basin, as he asked the Goa government to come clean on the matter.

“The government remains deaf, blind, and dumb on the Mhadei issue. In a move that should shock every self-respecting Goan, Karnataka has started the construction of a nullah to divert water from Kalasa to the Malaprabha basin,” Sardesai said, as he shared a purported video of the ongoing work of the nullah.

The Mhadei River originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji. While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.

