‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ motion poster promises quirks and complexities of relationships

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) The poster of the upcoming movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of ‘Singham Again’, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The motion poster features a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a jutti. Sources close to the film reveal it’s not just a love triangle, but a “love circle,” where emotions and comedy collide in the most unpredictable ways.

Talking about the film, Mudassar Aziz said, "As a filmmaker, I’ve always believed in creating stories that entertain, and leave audiences with a smile. These are the films that truly endure and make for repeat viewings. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of relationships with care, humour, and love. I’ve always admired the charm of wholesome entertainers, movies that bring families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film”.

He further mentioned, “It’s lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I am so excited about the cast we’ve put together and I know they really complement each other. This will be on a helluva ride for us, and I am all for it”.

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "’Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is one of the most exciting films we’ve worked on at Pooja Entertainment. Mudassar Aziz has an incredible flair for creating relatable, laugh-out-loud stories, and this one is no exception. Arjun, Rakul, and Bhumi will bring fantastic energy and chemistry to the screen. It’s a fresh, modern take on relationships, and the story is filled with humor and heart. These are times when we can do with some laughter in our lives and our movies, and we’re thrilled to bring this family entertainer to audiences. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness and chaos in theaters”.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, the film is set to release February 21, 2025.

