South Korea's Defence Minister meets US ambassador, reaffirms alliance

Seoul, Jan 2 (IANS) South Korea's acting Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho held talks with US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Thursday and reaffirmed their steadfast bilateral alliance, Seoul's defence ministry said.

In the meeting held at the defence ministry in Seoul, both sides noted how the South Korea-US alliance remains strong despite changes in the security and political situation, the ministry said in a release.

Kim thanked the outgoing ambassador for his efforts to substantially advance the alliance since taking his post in July 2022 and asked for his continued support in improving the bilateral relationship, Yonhap news agency reported.

In response, Goldberg expressed his country's unchanged support for the ironclad alliance, the ministry said.

Last month, Kim Seon-ho and US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo had held discussions and stressed on the importance of trilateral security cooperation with Japan to deter North Korea's threats while vowing efforts to further strengthen such cooperation.

Kim and Paparo discussed the issue as they met at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on the sidelines of a change-of-command ceremony marking the inauguration of new US Forces Korea Commander General Xavier Brunson on December 20.

In their meeting, both sides agreed that the South Korea-US alliance remains "ironclad," and vowed to bolster cooperation and communications to uphold it with an overwhelming combined defence posture, the ministry said.

For such a goal, they concurred on the need to smoothly push ahead with pre-planned combined drills, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim was quoted as saying that South Korea's external policy remains unchanged and emphasised that the military remains committed to maintaining a firm combined defence posture under the acting president.

The meeting was attended by Brunson as well as US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg and General Kang Shin-chul, Deputy Commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

Brunson took office as the new commander of US Forces Korea (USFK) on the same day, vowing a continued commitment to upholding the South Korea-US alliance amid persistent threats by North Korea.

Brunson replaced General Paul LaCamera to lead the 28,500-strong American troops in South Korea in a change-of-command ceremony held at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometres south of Seoul, attended by top officials from both nations, including acting Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho and US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo.

As USFK commander, Brunson also serves as Commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command (CFC) and the UN Command.

He emphasised the importance of the alliance as well as cooperation with the wider international community in maintaining "collective security" and a "rules-based international order" in responding to potential threats.

In his address, the new commander cited a Bible verse that goes: "One may be overpowered. Two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken."

