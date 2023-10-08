Men's ODI WC: Williamson to miss Netherland clash; Ferguson, Southee likely to be fit

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss his side's World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands, scheduled on Monday, as he makes his way back to full fitness from an ACL tear he suffered during IPL earlier this year, said head coach Gary Stead.

Williamson played in New Zealand’s Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out, but was not risked in the field as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Kane's been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher, and he gets a little bit more trust in his body. But he's progressing really well and we are pretty confident that he will be playing the third match for us," head coach Stead said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was absent for the tournament opener match against England and is now aiming to make a return during New Zealand's third match against Bangladesh on October 13 in Chennai.

"We've got another training to get through today, so we'll finalise the team (for the match against Netherlands) once we've got through that training. But at this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament," he added.

While Williamson continues to work his way back to full fitness, New Zealand are set to be buoyed by the availability of fast bowlers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson as they look to continue their strong start to the group stage.

"Lockie Ferguson got through that training really well. So providing he's scrubbed up ok this morning, he will be available for this next game,” Stead said.

"Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding.

"He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and then we will make a call after that, but it's all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament." he added.

