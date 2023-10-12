Men's ODI WC: Kohli-Naveen share warm hugs to bury the hatchet, leaves netizens in frenzy

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the cricket world witnessed a delightful interaction between Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq and India's Virat Kohli as the duo exchanged a handshake and patting one another on the back, showcasing the spirit of unity and friendship amidst the intense competition on field.

Months after a heating on-field exchange during the Indian Premier League, Kohli and Naveen buried the hatched during the 2023 World Cup game on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The duo has been at the loggerheads since Kohli and Naveen were involved in a verbal duel during the IPL 2023, the incident which saw the Afghan all-rounder escalate matters by humorously posting images of mangoes whenever Kohli faced setbacks or Royal Challengers Bangalore experienced losses in the latter half of the tournament.

When Naveen walked out to bat in Afghanistan's innings, the crowd started chanting 'Kohli...Kohli'. The Afghan bowler then found targeted again when Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, called Naveen for bowling as soon as Kohli walked out at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's dismissal.

The former India captain replicated his heartwarming gesture towards Steven Smith-- who was being bored by the crowd at the Oval during 2019 World Cup-- by hugging the Naveen to put a symbolic end to an entire saga.

The picture of both the players hugging and patting each others back has gone viral on social media and fans didn't stop themselves to garner praise over heart-warming gesture.

"Beautiful gesture by Virat Kohli," a fan wrote on X. Another one said: "...Disappointment day for everyone who want rivalry in cricket."

"Best moment of the match," another fan commented.

