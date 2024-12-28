A memorial for Dr Singh: Central govt should be generous, says K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that the Centre is wrong in its approach to the demand for a memorial for late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Dy CM Shivakumar made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi and answering a question in this regard.

“The central government has erred in terms of its approach towards building a memorial for late former PM Manmohan Singh. They should give consent for the memorial,” he said.

“Our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge was right in demanding it. They should have shown large heartedness. We make an appeal to the central government to show large heartedness at least now. As late Dr Manmohan Singh stated, the Opposition and history are going to remember him kindly,” Dy CM Shivakumar underlined.

Dy CM Shivakumar further stated that Dr Manmohan Singh left a great legacy and during his tenure, he gave protection of the Constitution and law to the common man.

“No one thought about the Forest Land Act, the Food Security Act, the Employment guarantee schemes. In the education sector, in terms of bringing transparency, economics, removal of licence raj, empowering Asha workers to reach the doors of mothers and protect their health. He ensured security under the Constitution,” Shivakumar stated.

“We have lost such a leader. He was 92-years-old and he is going to live on through his programmes. We can never forget how he kept our economy safe and robust in challenging times,” Shivakumar pointed out.

“Former President late APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi to assume power as the Prime Minister. Sonia Gandhi rejected the offer and she stated that this country needs to be saved and an economist should be given an opportunity. The credit for the sacrifice goes to the Gandhi family,” Dy CM Shivakumar stressed.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi could have also become the PM or a central minister. He did not choose to become one. Dr Singh was given a free hand to lead the country. The Opposition parties have also agreed on the contributions of Manmohan Singh in laying a strong foundation for the Indian economy,” he stated.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa stated, “Manmohan Singh was raised from utmost poverty. He didn’t have food to eat and studied under the street lights and rose to be one of the finest economists in the world. He is a great inspiration for all Indians.”

