Mehreen Pirzada on how Milan Luthria pushed her to bring out her best in 'Sultan of Delhi'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who previously left her mark in 'Phillauri', is now set to dazzle as 'Sanjana' in the recently released 'Sultan Of Delhi' mini-series.

'Sultan Of Delhi' is a captivating period crime thriller inspired by the novel 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension'.

In this compelling series, Mehreen portrays a tender-hearted Sanjana, who plunges into the depths of love, only to grapple with the anguish of betrayal, and suffer the torment of abuse.

The show is masterfully crafted under the skilled direction of Milan Luthria.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and intrigue in this thrilling tale!

Mehreen said it was exciting to do the series because "Milan Sir shoots like it's a film".

The actress added: "It was a 70mm experience. There was no effort to cut corners. I loved working with Milan. He was brilliant to shoot with. I didn't know what he would give me to do. But there is so much freedom."

"He tells you what he expects of you but how you reach that character and its soul, is up to you. He is fast and can do scenes in no time. The environment on set was a blast. His jokes are relentless. Even shooting in 40 degrees felt easy!"

