Madras HC refrains from passing order on plea seeking 4 a.m. screening of Vijay-starrer 'Leo'

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Tuesday refrained from passing a verdict on an appeal from producers for a 4 a.m. screening of Tamil Super Star 'Thalapathy' Vijay’s blockbuster movie, 'Leo' on October 19 when the film is slated for release.

Justice Anitha Sumanth refrained from passing orders in the matter following vehement opposition by Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram and state Public prosecutor Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

The court, however, directed the producers to approach the state government with their request regarding 7 a.m shows from October 19-24.

Justice Anitha Sumanth in the order said directed the Tamil Nadu state Home (Cinema) department to hold a discussion with the producers of the movie and Tamil Nadu Theater owners association after considering the difficulties in playing five shows between 9 a.m. to 1.30 a.m.

The authorised signatory of Seven Screen Studios, the producers of the movie, K. Ramachandran in his appeal said that Vijay had a huge fan following and that the trailer of the movie, 'Leo' was seen by more than 51 million people in seven days of its release.

He also cited the examples of Shah Rukh Khan movies, ‘Pathan’ and ‘ Jailer’ releasing in six to seven shows in Mumbai and six in Delhi.

The Madras High Court Judge, Justice Anitha Sumanth had on Monday adjourned the hearing to Tuesday as the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu sought time to verify whether a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on regulating movie shows has been transferred to Chennai.

