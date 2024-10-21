Meghalaya: Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival to take place in association with Japan

Shillong, Oct 21 (IANS) The annual event in Meghalaya - Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival - is set to take place in November this year with Japan as a partner country, an official said on Monday.

The official said that beyond music, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival carries a special significance with the announcement of Japan as the partner country.

“This collaboration was sparked by the striking resemblance of Cherry Blossoms in Meghalaya and Japan which was also noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to Meghalaya last year,” he added.

He said that the visitors will have the chance to explore Japan’s culture and heritage through a dedicated stall at the venue.

The tradition of celebrating ‘Hanami,’ (Cherry Blossom) dates back over a thousand years in Japan while the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival was first launched in 2016 and is the first autumn Cherry Blossom Festival in the world.

According to an official statement, since its inception, this unique festival has drawn tourists from all over India and beyond. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 edition saw record participation, with visitors from all across the country and even international travellers. And, this year, it is expected to be even grander.

With the ‘Year of Legends’ theme bringing together iconic artists and cultural exchanges, this year’s Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival promises to be a spectacular experience for all attendees.

The event will take place on November 15 and 16th this year.

An official mentioned that on the first day, the festival will set the stage with a legendary musical experience.

“Festival Goers will be treated to performances by Boney M as part of their Farewell Tour. This definitely is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the iconic band live. Joining them will be the soulful Jasleen Royal and international sensation Lucas,” he said.

According to an official statement, the second day promises even more excitement, with Akon headlining his Superfan Tour.

Apart from performances of Kanika Kapoor and others, local talents like Rito Riba, Queen Sensation, Khasi Bloodz, and various artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), will also be performing in the festival, thereby ensuring a perfect blend of international and regional music.

