Meghalaya CM kickstarts project to improve infra of state’s oldest traditional market

Shillong, Aug 13 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation for the improvement of Infrastructure and Public Amenities Project at Iewduh (Bara bazar) -- the state’s oldest traditional market.

This project, funded By North Eastern Council (NEC), aims to transform the zone into a vibrant, sustainable, and efficient urban market place that reflects the cultural heritage of the region while embracing modern design and Infrastructure.

The project has a total allocation of Rs 45 crore, with Phase 1 (Rs 5 crore) underway, Phase 2 (Rs 14 crore) initiated on Wednesday, and Phase 3 (Rs 20 crore) planned.

The Chief Minister thanked Jyotiraditya Scindia, DoNER Minister, for his support.

After unveiling the foundation stone, the Chief Minister visited the Iewduh market and made an inspection.

This marks his second visit, following his first on May 19 this year.

The Chief Minister stated: “Even after close to 35 years, Iewduh has not seen any major development that has taken place. I feel that this does not go with the economic growth story of our state, where everybody is moving forward but why not Iewduh."

Speaking about the mission to achieve $10 billion economy, he said: “All the development so far means nothing and incomplete without recognising the tireless contributions of our vendors, shopkeepers, entrepreneurs, and especially the women who work here day after day."

The Chief Minister urged 5,500 street vendors and shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness and cooperate in the redevelopment process.

During the programme, Sangma officially launched the Chief Minister’s Urban Livelihood Scheme (CM-ULG).

Speaking about the CM ULG, he noted that the initial Rs 10,000 support is just the beginning. He urged all eligible beneficiaries to register promptly under the Hima Mylliem.

This grant will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to beneficiaries under this welfare initiative supporting informal livelihood activities in urban areas.

The CM-ULG scheme aims to support economically vulnerable individuals engaged in informal livelihood activities across urban areas.

Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that once the beautification of all phases are completed, Iewduh will be more beautiful than Police Bazar.

Another Deputy of CM Sangma, Sniawbhalang Dhar stated: “We want our people to grow, especially in earning a livelihood. We are bringing development and improve infrastructure, so that the shopkeepers at Iewduh will not be left behind.”

The Chief Minister urged the vendors to register with the Office of the Hima Mylliem to avail the benefits of CM-ULG.

