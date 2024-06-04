MediaTek joins Arm Total Design to accelerate AI innovation

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday announced that it has joined Arm Total Design, an ecosystem that aims to accelerate and simplify the development of products based on Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS).

Arm Neoverse CSS is designed to meet the performance and efficiency needs of AI applications in the data centre, infrastructure systems, telecommunications, and beyond.

"We will be working closely with Arm as we expand our footprint into data centres, utilising our expertise in hybrid computing, AI, SerDes and chiplets, and advance packaging technologies to accelerate AI innovation from the edge to the cloud," Vince Hu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek, said in a statement.

By leveraging Neoverse CSS, MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC integration design capability can deliver differentiated solutions and expedite time to market, the company said.

MediaTek can leverage Neoverse CSS to deliver optimised SoCs for specific application needs, addressing the complex computing requirements of AI, it added.

"By joining Arm Total Design, MediaTek is building on our longstanding partnership, which has delivered billions of high-performance, energy-efficient devices, and will bring that world-class expertise to infrastructure as we rapidly deliver sustainable, AI-powered cloud data centres on Arm Neoverse CSS," said Mohamed Awad, Senior VP and GM, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm.

