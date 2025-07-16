Measures to be taken to make transport services more efficient in Mumbai, says Minister Sarnaik

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said that the government is taking a slew of measures to make transport services more efficient in Mumbai and in order to reduce the increasing pressure on transport services, a task force will be formed to consider change in office hours of private establishments in the city.

He said that appropriate action would be taken in this regard and the government has also initiated action against the malpractices of App-based transport services.

“The state government has given priority to the safety of passengers. In view of the increasing number of passengers in Mumbai, the state government has started considering alternative transport systems like water transport, pod taxis and ropeway to make the journey of passengers easier.

"Through such alternate services measures will be taken to make transport services more efficient," said the minister in his reply to a Calling Attention Motion moved by member Atul Bhatkhalkar in the Legislative Assembly in connection with the Mumbra railway accident and steps being taken to ensure safety of Railway passengers.

Minister Sarnaik said although the Railways come under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, the Maharashtra Government is serious about the safety of passengers in the state.

The train accident in Mumbra was a very unfortunate incident as five passengers died and nine were injured.

“In the wake of the accident in Mumbra, a meeting was held with senior officials of the Railway Department under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to plan measures for the safety of Railway passengers in Mumbai.

"The Railway Department has been directed to plan measures to reduce the heavy crowd of Railway passengers in Mumbai, manage the crowd at the stations, prevent deaths of passengers during train travel and ensure the safety of railway stations,” said Sarnaik.

He said that the government is implementing various measures for the safety of the increasing number of Railway passengers in the state, including Mumbai and a high-level meeting will be held in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar in his reply to another Calling Attention Motion moved by member Nana Patole said that a case has been registered in connection with the accident that occurred on April 2, on the Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway and that an investigation is underway.

The minister said that on the Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway, 6 passengers, 4 in a Bolero vehicle and 2 in a luxury travels bus, died in a collision with a State Transport (ST) bus, while 13 passengers in the ST bus were injured.

A case has been registered against 2 accused in this accident case.

All the three vehicles involved in this accident are being examined by the Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Buldhana. Instructions have been given to the Public Works Department to instal ramblers and put up speed limit boards at the accident site on this highway, said Minister Bhoyar.

